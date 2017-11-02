‘Juric? Results are important…’

By Football Italia staff

Genoa President Enrico Preziosi is “convinced Ivan Juric is a great Coach” but “results count…”

The Croatian is under pressure on the Grifone bench after just one win in the first 11 Serie A games, and he could be fired if they lose the derby with Sampdoria this Sunday.

“I won’t talk about his future,” Preziosi said in an interview with Il Secolo XIX.

“I didn’t talk about it even after the defeat to Bologna. I’m convinced he’s a great Coach, I’ve already said that and our commitment has never wavered.

“I will say that results count though, nowadays we’re all measured almost exclusively on results.”