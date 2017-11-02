NEWS
Thursday November 2 2017
‘Juric? Results are important…’
By Football Italia staff

Genoa President Enrico Preziosi is “convinced Ivan Juric is a great Coach” but “results count…”

The Croatian is under pressure on the Grifone bench after just one win in the first 11 Serie A games, and he could be fired if they lose the derby with Sampdoria this Sunday.

“I won’t talk about his future,” Preziosi said in an interview with Il Secolo XIX.

“I didn’t talk about it even after the defeat to Bologna. I’m convinced he’s a great Coach, I’ve already said that and our commitment has never wavered.

“I will say that results count though, nowadays we’re all measured almost exclusively on results.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games? Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies