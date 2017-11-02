Jorginho: ‘Napoli can still go through’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli midfielder Jorginho insists “there are still hopes to go through” in the Champions League, despite the loss to Manchester City.

The Partenopei competed well in both matches of their double-header with the English side, but were beaten on both occasions and are now staring down the barrel of elimination.

“In terms of performance both ourselves and Manchester City played a great game,” Jorginho told reporters after last night’s match.

“I think the result was close and in the balance until the end. Of course if [Jose] Callejon had scored at 2-2 we could have won.

“We’re disappointed with the result, but not with the attitude we showed on the pitch. We created a lot and really caused problems for the the best team in the world.

“We’re still in the hunt, I think there are still hopes to go through. We need to win the remaining two games [against Shakhtar Donetsk and Feyenood] and then see where we end up.”