Reports: Ghoulam tears ACL

By Football Italia staff

Multiple reports suggest today’s visit to Villa Stuart confirmed that Napoli’s Faouzi Ghoulam has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

The full-back went down holding his knee during the loss to Manchester City last night, and had to be subbed off for Christian Maggio.

It was immediately feared that he had suffered an ACL injury, and he was sent to see knee specialist professor Pierpaolo Mariani at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome today.

Now Sky, calciomercato.it and Radio 24 are all reporting that tests have confirmed a ruptured cruciate ligament.

If confirmed, that would mean four to six months on the sidelines for Ghoulam, with an operation reportedly scheduled for tomorrow morning.