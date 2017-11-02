Official: Ghoulam out with ACL injury

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have officially confirmed that Faouzi Ghoulam suffered “a total rupture of his right anterior cruciate ligament”.

The left-back went off injured during last night’s loss to Manchester City, with the Algerian seen in visible discomfort while rubbing his knee.

It was immediately feared that he had suffered an ACL injury, something which reports this morning appeared to confirm.

“This morning Faouzi Ghoulam visited professor [Pierpaolo] Mariani [a noted knee specialist] at Villa Stuart,” a statement on the Partenopei’s website confirmed.

“The Azzurro defender was subjected to clinical examinations which reveal a total rupture of his right anterior cruciate ligament.

“Ghoulam will be operated on in the morning.”

A cruciate ligament injury usually requires at least four months on the sidelines.