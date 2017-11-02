Immobile out of Lazio squad

By Football Italia staff

As expected, Ciro Immobile has been left out of the Lazio squad for tonight’s match with Nice.

The striker is suffering with a thigh strain, and Coach Simone Inzaghi confirmed in his Press conference yesterday that he was unlikely to feature against Les Aiglons.

“Immobile took a knock after Benevento, so he almost certainly won’t play tomorrow,” Inzaghi said.

“I don’t think I’ll call him up. We’ll evaluate everything with our staff, but he’s not definitely at risk for Sunday.”

Today the Coach has named his squad, and as expected the Italian international has not been included.

Nani and Felipe Caicedo are expected to start the game, and both are included in the squad.

Lazio squad to face Nice: Guerrieri, Strakosha, Vargic, Bastos, de Vrij, Luiz Felipe, Lukaku, Marusic, Patric, Radu, Crecco, Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lulic, Milinkovic, Murgia, Parolo, Caicedo, Nani, Palombi