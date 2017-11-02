Ghoulam: ‘I feel fine’

By Football Italia staff

Faouzi Ghoulam says his mood is “good, fine” after it was confirmed the Napoli man has ruptured his cruciate ligament.

The defender was at Villa Stuart this morning for tests with knee specialist Pierpaolo Mariani, and the Partenopei confirmed that he has torn his ACL.

Reporters gathered outside the clinic to wait for the Algerian international, and he answered some questions ahead of tomorrow’s operation.

“What do I want to say to the Napoli fans? Nothing, I’m sorry for the defeat yesterday,” Ghoulam said.

“We have a lot of games to play now, let’s look forward. I don’t know what went wrong, I had to go off and I only saw a bit of the second half.

“I feel good, fine.

“Can we still qualify? Sorry, I came here to see the doctor today, that question isn’t really appropriate here.”