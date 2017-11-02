Falque: ‘Roma a missed opportunity’

By Football Italia staff

Torino winger Iago Falque admits he sees his time at Roma as “a missed opportunity”.

The Spaniard moved to the Giallorossi in the summer of 2015, but after just one season he was loaned to the Granata, who bought him outright in January this year.

“I consider myself almost Italian,” Falque told AS.

“Between when I came here and when I returned I’ve been here for five years. I came to Juventus as a kid, but that experience served me well when I came back.

“It was actually at Genoa that I learned what Italian football was all about.

“Roma? I consider it a missed opportunity to establish myself at a Champions League club. I started well, but I suffered a serious injury and that stopped me completely. I had to leave.

“At Torino I struggled at the start because of the same injury, but the club had patience and I managed to recover. I’m very grateful and I feel really good now.

“Especially in Italy you can really sense what a great club this is. People know the Grande Torino and that transmits greatness. It’s more difficult to know that story in Spain.

“Our goal this season is to be among to the top seven to get into Europe. Right now we’re fighting with Milan, Sampdoria, Fiorentina…

“That’s where we should be, we’ve made some great signings.”