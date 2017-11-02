Official: Eder renews with Inter

By Football Italia staff

Inter have officially confirmed that Eder has renewed his contract until 2021.

It was rumoured yesterday that the Italian international was close to a new deal, at the express request of Coach Luciano Spalletti, and an official announcement arrived this afternoon.

“FC Internazionale Milano is very pleased to announce that Eder Citadin Martins will remain a Nerazzurri player until June 30, 2021,” a statement from the Beneamata confirmed.

“The Italian-Brazilian forward was born in Lauro Muller on 17th November 1986 and signed a contract extension today to extend his connection with the Nerazzurri which began in January last year.

“He’s since scored 11 goals in 63 appearances across all competitions. Inter and Eder, a story in black and blue that will continue!”