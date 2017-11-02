NEWS
Thursday November 2 2017
Irrati to ref Genoa derby
By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Irrati has been announced as the referee for the Derby della Lanterna between Genoa and Sampdoria.

The port city sides meet at the Marassi on Saturday night, with Grifone Coach Ivan Juric in danger of losing his job with a negative result.

Today the AIA has announced the officials for Week 12, with Irrati given the Derby della Lanterna.

Elsewhere, Daniele Orsato will run the rule over Torino’s trip to Inter, while Antonio Damato is in charge as Milan visit Sassuolo.

Serie A Week 12 referees:

Atalanta-Spal - Daniele Chiffi
Bologna-Crotone - Fabrizio Pasqua
Cagliari-Verona - Marco Guida
Chievo-Napoli - Davide Massa
Fiorentina-Roma - Marco Di Bello
Genoa-Sampdoria - Massimiliano Irrati
Inter-Torino - Daniele Orsato
Lazio-Udinese - Luca Banti
Sassuolo-Milan - Antonio Damato

