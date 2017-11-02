Irrati to ref Genoa derby

By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Irrati has been announced as the referee for the Derby della Lanterna between Genoa and Sampdoria.

The port city sides meet at the Marassi on Saturday night, with Grifone Coach Ivan Juric in danger of losing his job with a negative result.

Today the AIA has announced the officials for Week 12, with Irrati given the Derby della Lanterna.

Elsewhere, Daniele Orsato will run the rule over Torino’s trip to Inter, while Antonio Damato is in charge as Milan visit Sassuolo.

Serie A Week 12 referees:

Atalanta-Spal - Daniele Chiffi

Bologna-Crotone - Fabrizio Pasqua

Cagliari-Verona - Marco Guida

Chievo-Napoli - Davide Massa

Fiorentina-Roma - Marco Di Bello

Genoa-Sampdoria - Massimiliano Irrati

Inter-Torino - Daniele Orsato

Lazio-Udinese - Luca Banti

Sassuolo-Milan - Antonio Damato