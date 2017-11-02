‘Ghoulam could have other injuries’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli’s team doctor warns Faouzi Ghoulam could have “small injuries” associated with his torn cruciate ligament.

It was confirmed today that the Algerian international has suffer “a total rupture” of the ACL in his right knee, meaning he’ll be out of action for at least four months.

“Unfortunately he’s had an isolated rupture and some other little things which will be better highlighted in the arthroscopy with professor [Pierpaolo] Mariani, who will also resolve the problem with the ligament,” the Partenopei’s doctor, Alfonso De Nicola, told reporters outside Villa Stuart.

“He’ll be operated on tomorrow, so we’ll know the recovery times then and it also depends on how the operation goes.

“We could say that we know the time right now, but it depends on what professor Mariani finds in the knee.

“It’s possible there will also be small injuries associated with the cruciate ligament which we can’t see well on the MRI.

“He’ll totally recover though, and the recovery time will be the same. All that will change is the method of rehabilitation.”