‘City exploited Napoli mistakes’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli captain Marek Hamsik reflects on last night’s Manchester City game - “they punished every mistake we made”.

The Partenopei took the lead at the San Paolo, but were ultimately beaten 4-2 by Pep Guardiola’s side, leaving progression to the Last 16 in the balance.

“We’ll fight to the end, because we still have the chance to progress,” Hamsik wrote on his official website.

“We played exceptionally well in the first half hour, I think it’s the best I can remember in a Napoli shirt, it’s a shame we only scored one goal in that period.

“The small details proved to be decisive, Manchester City proved themselves to be a great team. They punished every mistake we made.

“Shakhtar still have six point advantage, but there’s still a chance and we’ll fight to the end.”