Liveblog: Europa League

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from the Europa League games AEK Athens-Milan, Apollon Limassol-Atalanta and Lazio-Nice.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

The evening begins at 18.00 GMT with Milan travelling to Athens, desperately seeking a victory that would put them through to the next round, but were held 0-0 by the Greek side at San Siro a fortnight ago.

Coach Vincenzo Montella is under pressure to turn this season around quickly or risk the sack.

Also at 18.00 GMT, Atalanta could secure their place in the knockout round with a success at Apollon Limassol, a remarkable achievement in a group with more prestigious clubs like Olympique Lyonnais and Everton.

At 20.05 GMT, Lazio host Nice, sat on top of their group after winning every game so far. Ciro Immobile is out injured, so Luis Nani is expected to get his first start.

Live Blog Europa League Matchday 4