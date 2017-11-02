Agent: ‘Skriniar won’t join Barcelona’

By Football Italia staff

Milan Skriniar’s agent denies the Inter centre-back could move to Barcelona - “it can’t happen”.

It was reported this week that the Blaugrana were interested in the Slovakian, but his representative has scotched those rumours.

“It can’t happen,” Karol Csonto told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He has his head on his shoulders and a great personality, it’s impossible for him to change teams. I’m very happy with the impact he’s had with Inter.”