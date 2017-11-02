De Sciglio: ‘Good relationship with Milan’

By Football Italia staff

Mattia De Sciglio insists he left Milan on good terms but “I came here to understand why Juventus have won for the last six years”.

The defender joined the Bianconeri this summer, having come through the Diavolo youth system, but the Italian international doesn’t think there are any hard feelings.

“I came to understand why Juventus have won for the last six years in a row,” De Sciglio explained to Sky.

“I’ve found seriousness, professionalism, and impressive attention to detail every day. Now I’m just thinking about growing, improving and being available to the Coach [Max Allegri].

“The relationship I left with was certainly good.

“The changes at Juventus? It’s true that there have been a lot of changes, so when there are so many changes you need time to adjust.

“I had that in my first season, when there was a change from the old generation with [Alessandro] Nesta, [Gennaro] Gattuso and [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic.

“I’ve partly lived through it already, so I know it takes time when there are so many changes.”

De Sciglio started against Sporting CP on Tuesday, but his integration into the squad has been slowed by injury.

“I’ve been training with the group for two weeks now, although clearly to reach top form you need the rhythm of games.”