Juventus duo make comebacks

By Football Italia staff

Marko Pjaca was on target and Benedikt Howedes got a run-out in today’s friendly, as the Juventus pair get closer to their comebacks.

The Bianconeri earned a 6-0 victory over a local side this afternoon, with Douglas Costa’s brace, plus goals from Pjaca, Claudio Marchisio, Rodrigo Bentancur and Daniele Rugani.

Croatia international winger Pjaca has been out of action since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in March, but is practically ready for a comeback.

Howedes arrived in Turin over the summer, but still hasn’t been able to make his debut in a Juventus jersey due to a couple of thigh issues.

Both players could well take part in this weekend's Serie A match with Benevento.