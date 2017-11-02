Line-ups: Apollon-Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta could mathematically seal their spot in the Europa League Round of 32 as they visit Apollon Limassol without Papu Gomez.

It kicks off at 18.00 GMT, follow the build-up and action from this game, AEK-Milan and Lazio-Nice on the LIVEBLOG.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men were expected to struggle in their first continental competition for 28 years, but they’re top of the group and still unbeaten against Olympique Lyonnais, Everton and Apollon.

A win in Cyprus this evening would secure qualification to the knockouts, as long as troubled Everton don’t beat Lyon. In fact, even a draw would be enough if Everton lose to Lyon.

However, captain and talismanic figure Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez is out with a foot injury, while Andreas Cornelius is not 100 per cent fit either, so Andrea Petagna leads the way.

Apollon’s only defeat in the tournament so far was 3-1 against Atalanta, having snatched late draws with Lyon and Everton.

They have defender Valentin Roberge suspended, plus Jander and Romanian midfielder Andrei Pitian on the treatment table.

Apollon Limassol: Bruno Vale; Joao Pedro, Yuste, Alef, Vasiliou; Allan, Da Silva, Sachetti; Sardinero, Zelaya, Papoulis

Apollon bench: To follow

Atalanta: Berisha; Masiello, Caldara, Palomino; Hateboer, Freuler, Cristante, Spinazzola; Kurtic; Ilicic, Petagna

Atalanta bench: Gollini, Toloi, Castagne, Vido, De Roon, Orsolini, Gosens

Ref: Treimanis (LTV)