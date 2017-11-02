U21: Azzurrini squad for Russia

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Di Biagio called up a 23-man squad for the Italy Under-21 international friendly against Russia on November 14.

The Azzurrini have won their last three on the bounce against Slovenia, Hungary and Morocco.

They will host their Russian counterparts at the Stadio Stirpe in Frosinone on Tuesday November 14 at 17.30 GMT.

There is the debut call-up at Under-21 level for Basel defender Raoul Petretta.

GK: Emil Mulyadi Audero (Venezia), Simone Scuffet (Udinese)

D: Kevin Bonifazi (Torino), Davide Calabria (Milan), Elio Capradossi (Bari), Lorenzo Dickmann (Novara), Gianluca Mancini (Atalanta), Raoul Petretta (Basel), Giuseppe Pezzella (Udinese), Filippo Romagna (Cagliari)

M: Nicolò Barella (Cagliari), Fabio Depaoli (Chievo Verona), Manuel Locatelli (Milan), Rolando Mandragora (Crotone), Alessandro Murgia (Lazio)

F: Federico Bonazzoli (Spal), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Patrick Cutrone (Milan), Andrea Favilli (Ascoli), Riccardo Orsolini (Atalanta), Vittorio Parigini (Benevento), Daniele Verde (Hellas Verona), Luca Vido (Atalanta)