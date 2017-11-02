Montolivo: 'Enthusiasm troubled Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Montolivo admits “enthusiasm from the outside caused extra problems, but Milan didn’t expect to be this far off” fourth place.

The Rossoneri go into the Europa League trip to AEK Athens this evening at 18.00 GMT in dire need of a boost.

“We expected some difficulties this season and perhaps the enthusiasm from the outside caused extra problems, but we knew it was going to be tough,” the veteran midfielder told Milan TV.

It’s possible that Milan’s best chance of qualifying for the Champions League is to win the Europa League.

“We didn’t expect to be this far off fourth place in Serie A already, but I am sure this squad will do its best to make up lost ground.

“We have a strong squad with immense quality and great people. It takes time, but we are making steps forward and I have faith.”