Mirabelli: 'Faith in Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Milan director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli insists the team “is slowly proving it has an identity and we have faith.”

The Rossoneri could secure their Europa League qualification for the Round of 32 this evening with a win at AEK Athens.

“The team is slowly proving it has an identity. We have a clear idea of what our journey is, we knew it wasn’t easy to get all these new players working together, but we know that we have a good group and a good Coach,” Mirabelli told Sky Sport Italia.

Although they have impressed on the continent, Milan are struggling mid-table in Serie A.

“We hope to give our fans some satisfaction. It’s difficult, but we have faith that we can get this situation on track.

“We know it is a process and nobody has a magic wand. We built this team with young players and our objective was to create a solid foundation on which to build a new era.

“Our fans are not fully satisfied, because let’s not forget we are Milan and we are disappointed for them more than anything else.”

This week, former President Silvio Berlusconi said he was annoyed at the situation and implied promises hadn’t been kept after he sold the club.

“I don’t have the authority to reply to Berlusconi. He remains a great fan of the club and therefore his mood depends on the results. We consider it to always be positive when he speaks about Milan,” said Mirabelli.