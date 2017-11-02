'No Napoli contact for Criscito'

By Football Italia staff

Domenico Criscito is an option to replace injured Faouzi Ghoulam, but the Zenit defender’s agent insists “there is no contact” with Napoli.

Ghoulam has been diagnosed with the complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, which is expected to require at least four months off the field.

The Partenopei are considering January additions to bolster the squad and one of them could be Criscito, a native Nepaolitan whose contract with Zenit St Petersburg expires in June.

“It’s a great shame for the ACL injuries to both Ghoulam and Arkadiusz Milik. Napoli will certainly go back on the market and look at what’s available,” agent Andrea D’Amico told Radio Marte.

“Criscito’s contract is due to expire in June and there is nothing new on the Napoli front, obviously. It all happened last night with the injury and there has been no contact.

“Napoli wanted Mimmo before he went to Russia, but that was a long time ago. We’ll see what happens. We haven’t yet concluded a contract renewal with Zenit and I don’t know if they’ll sell the player in January.”

Criscito would be a valuable addition, as he can play both left-back and in central defence.