HT: Milan anonymous in Athens

By Football Italia staff

A toothless Milan have been held to a goalless draw at half-time away to AEK Athens in the Europa League.

Follow all the action as it happens from this game, Apollon-Atalanta and Lazio-Nice on the LIVEBLOG.

The Rossoneri would qualify for the next round with a win, and take a lot of pressure off the shoulders of under-fire Coach Vincenzo Montella, but the Greek outfit was also unbeaten in the Europa League this season and a win would let them leapfrog in to top spot.

Lucas Biglia, Jack Bonaventura, Davide Calabria and Andrea Conti missed out, with Suso not 100 per cent fit.

When these sides met at San Siro a fortnight ago, a toothless Milan side was held to a goalless draw.

The hosts had a strong start and Rodrigo Galo flashed his angled drive just past the far post, then Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Helder Lopes at the near stick on the counter from a Milan corner, but otherwise the first half was utterly without incident.

AEK 0-0 Milan (Half-Time)

AEK Athens: Anestis; Vranjes, Cosic, Bakakis; Johansson, Simoes; Galo, Bakasetas, Helder Lopes; Christodoulopoulos, Araujo

Milan: G Donnarumma; Musacchio, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Borini, Locatelli, Montolivo, Rodriguez; Calhanoglu; Andre Silva, Cutrone

Ref: De Sousa (POR)