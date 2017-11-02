HT: Atalanta lead in Limassol

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta are on the verge of early Europa League Round of 32 qualification, as Josip Ilicic’s penalty sees them lead at Apollon Limassol.

Follow all the action as it happens from this game, AEK-Milan and Lazio-Nice on the LIVEBLOG.

The Orobici were still unbeaten and a win – or even a draw if Everton lost to Lyon – would be enough to put them in the Europa League Round of 32. Papu Gomez was out of action and Andreas Cornelius not fully fit, while the hosts had Valentin Roberge suspended, plus Jander and Andrei Pitian injured.

Atalanta won 3-1 when these sides met in Bergamo a fortnight ago, the only defeat the Cypriots had suffered thus far.

Alex Da Silva drilled just wide, but Andrea Masiello should’ve done better when he flashed his finish across the face of goal from six yards.

Josip Ilicic failed to make the most of good work by Hans Hateboer to win back possession at the by-line, his finish deflected over the bar.

Alex again tested Etrit Berisha from distance, but Atalanta were gifted the opening goal when Alef jumped so clumsily that he accidentally fell on Ilicic and the referee gave a penalty, which the Slovenia international converted himself.

Apollon almost scored a bizarre own goal, as a clearance smashed Alef in the face to ricochet over the bar from six yards.

Apollon 0-1 Atalanta (Half-Time)

Ilicic pen 35 (At)

Apollon Limassol: Bruno Vale; Joao Pedro, Yuste, Alef, Vasiliou; Sachetti, Alex Da Silva, Allan; Sardinero, Zelaya, Papoulis

Atalanta: Berisha; Masiello, Caldara, Palomino; Hateboer, Freuler, Cristante, Spinazzola; Kurtic; Ilicic, Petagna

Ref: Treimanis (LTV)