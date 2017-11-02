Milan fans ambushed in Athens

By Football Italia staff

There are approximately nine injured Milan supporters, three in hospital, after a reported ambush by AEK fans in Athens.

The incident occurred as they were travelling to the stadium for tonight’s Europa League game.

According to Sky Sport Italia and local police, the group was on its way to the match via the metro when ambushed and beaten.

There were nine people injured, six of them released after being medicated at the scene, while three were taken to hospital.

It’s reported their condition is not serious or life-threatening.