EL: Milan bore draw in Athens

By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Montolivo hit the post, but it was the only real highlight as Milan played out another dismal 0-0 draw with AEK Athens.

Follow all the action as it happens from this game, Apollon-Atalanta and Lazio-Nice on the LIVEBLOG.

The Rossoneri would qualify for the next round with a win, and take a lot of pressure off the shoulders of under-fire Coach Vincenzo Montella, but the Greek outfit was also unbeaten in the Europa League this season and a win would let them leapfrog in to top spot.

Lucas Biglia, Jack Bonaventura, Davide Calabria and Andrea Conti missed out, with Suso not 100 per cent fit.

When these sides met at San Siro a fortnight ago, a toothless Milan side was held to a goalless draw.

The hosts had a strong start and Rodrigo Galo flashed his angled drive just past the far post, then Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Helder Lopes at the near stick on the counter from a Milan corner, but otherwise the first half was utterly without incident.

Vincenzo Montella had to shake things up and introduced Suso for striker Patrick Cutrone. AEK still had the first chance, Vranjes nodding just wide on a corner.

Suso’s shot was charged down and on the resulting corner, Alessio Romagnoli couldn’t get enough on a Hakan Calhanoglu cross to the near post.

The Rossoneri seemed more inspired with Suso on the pitch and went so close on 56 minutes, but Riccardo Montolivo’s angled drive thumped the base of the far post after beating the goalkeeper.

Ex-Inter and Atalanta forward Marko Livaja came on and had two good chances within a minute, but failed to make the most of the crosses.

Calhanoglu’s curler was beaten away by the goalkeeper and Donnarumma smothered another long-range Galo strike, along with Araujo’s deflected attempt.

In the final minute, Johanssen’s ferocious strike from distance swerved wide.

AEK 0-0 Milan

AEK Athens: Anestis; Vranjes, Cosic, Bakakis; Johansson, Simoes; Galo, Bakasetas (Galanopoulos 66), Helder Lopes; Christodoulopoulos (Livaja 60), Araujo (Giakoumakis 79)

Milan: G Donnarumma; Musacchio, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Borini, Locatelli (Kessie 67), Montolivo, Rodriguez; Calhanoglu; Andre Silva (Kalinic 81), Cutrone (Suso 46)

Ref: De Sousa (POR)