Borini: 'Milan not disappointed'

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Borini insists Milan “are not disappointed” by their 0-0 draw at AEK Athens. “A point is still a point and we are putting in some good performances.”

The Europa League stalemate was a repeat of the goalless encounter at San Siro a fortnight ago.

“We are not disappointed. It’s always a passionate atmosphere in Greece and they were attacking with quick transitions and counters, but in the second half their intensity fell a little bit,” Borini told Sky Sport Italia.

“A point is still a point, we are top of the group and will look forward. They were closing up well and it’s tough when they defend with five men.

“Leonardo Bonucci, Mateo Musacchio and Alessio Romagnoli could only go for long balls in the circumstances.

“I try to look only at what is positive. We have to focus on the points and the performances, because even if we have not achieved the results we expected, we are still putting in some good performances.”