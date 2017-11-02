Gasp: 'Atalanta practically through'

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini hopes Atalanta “will learn” from the last-gasp Apollon Limassol equaliser, but maintains they’ve practically qualified.

Josip Ilicic’s penalty had put the Orobici in front, but at the 94th minute Zelaya’s glancing header grabbed a 1-1 result.

“Regardless of what happened in the last seconds, a point still takes us closer to qualification and it’s the kind of game that can teach us things,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“We had the chances to add more goals, we had defended well, undoubtedly there was some fatigue towards the end and I am content with the performance.

“We were missing quite a few players tonight, but the others who came in did well. Apollon kept themselves in the game and with the fiery atmosphere, they are adept at these late goals.

“It was a disappointing goal to concede and a victory tonight would’ve definitively sealed our qualification. As far as I am concerned, we’ve pretty much qualified anyway.”

Atalanta need just one point to go through to the Round of 32, as Everton lost 3-0 to Olympique Lyonnais.