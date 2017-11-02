Bonucci: 'Milan lack character'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Bonucci supported Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella, but feels the Rossoneri lack “character and confidence.”

It was another dire 0-0 result against AEK Athens in the Europa League, mirroring the San Siro stalemate.

“The two games against AEK were strange, as they were often man-marking us and tried to crowd us out everywhere except in defence,” the defender told Sky Sport Italia.

“We knew it would be difficult, but we picked up a good point and will now focus on the game with Sassuolo. We want to get back on track in Serie A.”

It was Bonucci’s comeback game after sitting out a two-match Serie A ban for elbowing Genoa defender Aleandro Rosi.

“I’ve worked well during these two weeks out, making important steps forward both physically and psychologically. I had to tune out a little bit after everything that happened since July 14, but I still need to grow. I am pleased with tonight’s performance, though.”

The former Juventus star stood up for under-fire Montella, who risks the sack if he doesn’t beat Sassuolo on Sunday.

“We are the ones who step on to the field, it’s not just the ideas of the Coach. We need to get results to bring back the enthusiasm we had this summer.

“I see a lot of quality in this squad, but we lack a little bit of character and confidence to take more responsibility when the ball is at our feet.”

Bonucci arrived for the post-match interviews with a large cut to his lip.

“Some studs caught me during the final move, but it’s all part of the game.”