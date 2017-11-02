HT: Nice keep Lazio quiet

By Football Italia staff

Jordan Lukaku has been the Man of the Match so far with a series of powerful runs, but Lazio are still goalless with Nice at the break.

Follow all the action as it happens from this game, AEK-Milan and Apollon-Atalanta on the LIVEBLOG.

The Aquile had a perfect European record going in, including a 3-1 victory at the Allianz Riviera, so a win here would mathematically ensure they topped the group. With Ciro Immobile, Wallace, Dusan Basta and Felipe Anderson sidelined, Luis Nani received his first start in a Biancocelesti jersey and Luis Alberto was tested in a deeper role. Mario Balotelli was surprisingly benched for Nice, but Marlon, Jean Michael Seri, Allan Saint-Maximum, Wylan Cyprien and goalkeeper Yoan Cardinale missed out.

Jordan Lukaku was fired up and ran to the by-line, but nobody was able to make the most of the pull-back. From the resulting corner, Adam Marusic saw his half-volley deflected just wide off Le Marchand.

Lukaku surged forward on another counter-attack, but Marusic hesitated and the chance went begging. On the stroke of half-time, the Belgian burst down the left with a step-over and nutmeg on the sorry Nice defender.

Lazio 0-0 Nice (Half-Time)

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, De Vrij, Luiz Felipe; Marusic, Murgia, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Lukaku; Nani; Caicedo

Nice: Benitez; Souquet, Dante, Le Marchand, Jallet; Walter, Mendy, Sneijder, Koziello, Lees-Melou; Plea

Ref: Jesus Gil Manzano (ESP)