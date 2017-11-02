Spinazzola: 'Atalanta so close'

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta wing-back Leonardo Spinazzola was frustrated at conceding a last-gasp equaliser to Apollon Limassol. “We were right there!”

There was less than a minute left when the Cypriots snatched a 1-1 draw, meaning Atalanta still need one point to qualify for the Europa League Round of 32.

“With that goal, we were lacking a bit of sharpness, as we thought there was nobody behind us and we let the cross through,” Spinazzola told Sky Sport Italia.

“We know that we have practically qualified, but it’s frustrating when we were so close to the victory. We were right there!

“We’ve had good performances, but seem to struggle to get results away from home. Perhaps we lack some determination or other elements it takes to win on your travels, but we’re giving it our best.”