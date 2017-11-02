Parolo: 'Lazio can go far in Europe'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Parolo praised Lazio’s “character” after a stoppage-time win over Nice and assured they “want to go as far as possible” in the Europa League.

A 0-0 draw would’ve been enough to ensure their passage to the Round of 32, but the victory means Lazio are sure of winning the group.

They are also the only side left in the tournament with a 100 per cent record after four matches.

“We wanted to secure qualification and win the game, we did both, showing the character of this group,” Parolo told Sky Sport Italia.

It was his header in stoppage-time that ricocheted in off Maxime Le Marchand.

“It’s important to qualify early, as we can use the next two games to help those who haven’t played as much get some minutes in their legs.

“It’s nice to play in Europe, we have the potential to go forward and we want to go as far as possible.”