De Vrij: 'Lazio always believe'

By Football Italia staff

Stefan de Vrij said Lazio “always believe” they can win after beating Nice in stoppages and hinted at a contract extension.

The Aquile maintained their perfect record in the Europa League and booked their place in the Round of 32 with a 1-0 victory.

“We always believe to the end, just like this evening, as it was going towards 0-0 and we never stopped believing in that final goal,” the defender told Sky Sport Italia.

This was a fairly toothless performance, but the Biancocelesti still won despite missing hitman Ciro Immobile.

“We all know how important Ciro is for this team, but we’ve shown that we can win even without him.”

This was the first game with De Vrij as captain, so was that a signal for his future amid contract talks?

“It was a great honour to wear the captain’s armband for Lazio, a team where I am very happy. It’s the same thing as always, we are talking about the contract and I cannot say anything more right now. You must have a little more patience.”

“We are doing really well at the moment and must try to continue like this. Of course, the ambition of the club is also important in my decision.”