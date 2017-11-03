Report: Napoli want Vrsaljko

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have reportedly targeted Atletico Madrid full-back Sime Vrsaljko as a replacement for the injured Faouzi Ghoulam.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Napoli are “ready to launch an assault” on Vrsaljko for January, with Ghoulam likely to miss the rest of the season due to damaged knee ligaments.

Atleti paid Sassuolo €16m to sign the Croat last year, and he displaced Juanfran Torres at right-back midway through the 2016-17 campaign.

However, a knee problem ended his season prematurely and he has struggled to regain his place in the team.

Vrsaljko spent a year at Genoa before his stint with Sassuolo, while his versatility allows him to play on the left-hand side.

Corriere adds the Partenopei have also earmarked Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo, a graduate of Barcelona’s youth academy.

