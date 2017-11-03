Ausilio: No Icardi concerns, Vidal…

By Football Italia staff

Piero Ausilio insists Inter “aren’t afraid about losing Mauro Icardi” for €110m but admits they will not splash the cash in January.

Icardi’s release clause is deemed low in the current climate of the transfer market, but Ausilio made it clear Inter were confident about keeping the striker, while revealing Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal was not a realistic target for the winter.

“Renewals? We’re working on Handanovic’s, and I think we’ll finalise it soon,” the sporting director told Tuttosport.

“Miranda? He has a contract until 2019, there’s no hurry. Icardi’s €110m clause? We’re not afraid about losing Icardi

“We’re happy with him and he is with us. If Icardi wanted to leave or we wanted to sell him, even if his clause was €150m, it wouldn’t change the situation much.

“Icardi’s fate lies with Inter, I’m certain of that. Ramires? We won’t discuss him as a player, but it’s up to the club and not me to decide what’s best for Inter.

“Either way, we already have five, very good midfielders. January? I want to be clear, because it’s not right to deceive the fans, but we can’t make signings that don’t fit in with our finances.

“We’ve already presented a snapshot of our accounts to UEFA for the 2017-18 season, and if we were to change something, we should change all our plans.

“We can’t go into the transfer market and spend €30-40m: this is for everyone, not just Vidal.”

