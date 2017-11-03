Ausilio hails ‘commander’ Spalletti

Piero Ausilio has hailed the impact of ‘commander’ Luciano Spalletti on Inter’s fortunes. “We consider him a real treasure.”

“It seems like he’s been here for several years,” the sporting director told Tuttosport.

“He’s adapted perfectly, not only to Inter but also the city. He’s adjusted quickly, he feels comfortable and has made an important contribution with regard to improving some aspects of daily life at Appiano [Gentile].

“He’s attentive to small details: for example, he’s a connoisseur of land. He knows how to cultivate it and, for this reason, he’s very careful about how the grass is cut and how the pitches are marked out before training sessions.

“He’s also insisted a lot on the aspect of nutrition, so much so that a dietician has been added to his staff.

“His past speaks for itself: Spalletti’s always done well using multiple formations. He’s given a precise mentality to his players.

“He wants his teams to dominate their opponents but doesn’t lose sight of organisation, gaming principles and the quality of his opponents because you can’t just go all out against Roma or Napoli.

“Luciano isn’t a hard-liner. He thinks outcomes can be achieved in different ways. He’s got the players on side with his belief: they all run and work for each other.

“The team are compact and ballsy, and Spalletti is the commander of his troops.”

“Spalletti’s defence of Ranocchia? He immediately put that fan into line and sent a message to everyone, that ‘these are my boys and I’ll stand up for them.’

“You won’t find an interview where he doesn’t defend his players. For him, they really are the best in the world, so much so that he doesn’t want anyone to be sold in January.

“I see similarities between him and Mourinho, with regard to their desire to always raise the bar, talk to everyone at the club, achieve more and keep everyone as focused as possible.

“The objective is daily, we’re looking to the next day and, at most, the next game. We’r not looking too far ahead.

“Spalletti’s renewal? We agreed a clean, two years with Spalletti, without any clauses.

“We’re happy together and when things are like this, thinking about how long we’ll go on for is the last thing on our minds.

“We consider Spalletti a real treasure, crucial to Inter’s present and future projects.”

