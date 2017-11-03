‘Sarri complains too much!’

By Football Italia staff

Veteran Luigi Cagni has urged Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri to stop complaining and focus on managing his squad better. “He always finds excuses…”

Sarri felt Serie A was being unkind to Napoli after their 4-2 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League, accusing the League of scheduling them against teams that had an extra day of preparation.

However, former Brescia, Vicenza and Sampdoria boss Cagni told Tuttomercatoweb: “When you coach a great team like Napoli, you can’t focus on these things.

“You have to prepare your squad for tackling the demands of a season, just like the big teams do.

“Certain things also have to be accepted because everything that a club earns is linked to TV, so complaining is useless. I don’t understand it.

“If [Sarri] is coaching a top team like Napoli, he must improve in this regard. He has to adapt to the rules instead of always complaining about the same, old things. When he loses, he always finds an excuse.”

