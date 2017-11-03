De Vrij: Nothing is certain

By Football Italia staff

Stefan de Vrij insists “there’s still no certainty” over a new contract, despite Lazio’s sporting director stating otherwise.

Igli Tare claimed De Vrij was close to signing a new deal with Lazio, but the defender made it clear nothing was set in stone, although he assured talks were ongoing.

“There’s still no certainty,” countered the Dutchman to Sky Sport Italia.

“I can’t say anything and I can’t add anything to what’s been said in recent weeks.

“It’s a great honour to wear the Lazio shirt, I’m fine here and playing for a top team certainly helps, but I haven’t signed anything yet. We’re talking, but patience is needed.

“I always try to improve wherever I can. I watch every game back for two hours, focusing on myself to see where I can improve.”

