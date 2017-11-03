Conte ‘tears into Chelsea players’

By Football Italia staff

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte reportedly tore into his players after their 3-0 Champions League defeat to Roma, which saw Kenedy singled out for yawning.

According to the Telegraph, Conte summoned his players at Chelsea’s training ground on Thursday, where he proceeded to give them a dressing-down.

The newspaper explains the Coach snapped at Kenedy for yawning during his address, while David Luiz was ‘scolded’ for his reaction to being substituted during the 3-3 draw with Roma a fortnight earlier.

Young midfielder Charly Musonda would also have been told off for complaining about a lack of first-team chances on Instagram, before Conte stated he was ‘embarrassed’ by their ‘shambolic’ defensive performance in the Italian capital.

Finally, the former Italy CT demanded an improvement against Manchester United on Sunday, which his players accepted “without complaint”.

The Telegraph concludes Conte made it clear “he will not hesitate to drop any player who doesn't meet the expected standards.”

The Blues have already lost three times in the Premier League this season, leaving them nine points behind table-toppers Manchester City.

