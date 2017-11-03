Nainggolan back in Belgium squad

By Football Italia staff

Belgium have brought Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan back into their squad for upcoming friendlies against Mexico and Japan.

Nainggolan has not played for Belgium since March, with Coach Roberto Martinez suggesting the midfielder’s smoking habit was behind his omission.

However, the 29-year has seemingly earned a recall for his performances in helping Roma go five games unbeaten and move top of their Champions League group.

He is joined in Belgium’s squad by fellow Serie A pair Jordan Lukaku and Dries Mertens.

The Red Devils face Mexico next Friday, in the first of their pre-World Cup friendlies, before hosting Japan on November 14.

Belgium squad for Mexico: Casteels, Courtois, Mignolet, Sels; Boyata, Ciman, Dendoncker, Kabasele, Jordan Lukaku, Meunier, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; Chadli, De Bruyne, Defour, Dembele, Januzaj, Nainggolan, Tielemans, Witsel; Batshuayi, Depoitre, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Mertens, Mirallas, Origi

