Piero Ausilio believes Walter Sabatini is an ideal foil for him at Inter. “I’ve started having two or three cigarettes after dinner…”

“Unlike what a lot of people think, we’re friends and we’ve respected each other for a long time,” he told Tuttosport.

“We came across each other a bit by accident, but we find it easy to work with each other. “We’ve found a balance and the beautiful thing is that we have a similar view of football: there’ll be ten players I like, nine that he likes and vice versa.

“When I noted down the names of Skriniar and Dalbert, he told me to sign them right away.

“We complete each other and his experience enriches me: I saw him more than my wife over the summer and, as a passive smoker, I’ve started having two or three cigarettes after dinner…

“People say we have a small squad, but we’re only in one competition until January. Spalletti wanted 20 players and three goalkeepers…

“If he’s calm, I trust him. We signed three players from other Serie A teams, and they’re doing very well. As for the three that came from abroad, we know it takes time: Karamoh is young, Cancelo had an injury that kept him out for 45 days and Dalbert, who’s on a similar path to Emerson Palmieri, is competing with a very strong Nagatomo.

“There was a deep scouting mission for Skriniar. We never thought of him as an alternative. He was immediately identified as the player to partner Miranda.

“Borja Valero was Spalletti’s first target and now it seems to me that many people have changed their thoughts about him.

“Like Pirlo to Juve? Due to his age and small outlay, it’s a fair comparison. Borja Valero is the player that’s always there when his teammates need a hand.”

