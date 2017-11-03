Milito: Juric will rise again

By Football Italia staff

Diego Milito is backing Genoa boss Ivan Juric to “rise again” with a derby win against Sampdoria and give their season “an extraordinary jolt”.

Milito scored 60 goals in 92 appearances for Genoa over two spells, while Juric will reportedly be sacked if he fails to guide the Grifone to a victory over Sampdoria in the Derby della Lanterna on Saturday.

“Delicate situation? Patience and possibly a derby win are needed,” the former Inter star told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Sampdoria? They have a Coach that I’ve always liked, I’m not surprised by how he’s doing.

“The perfect derby for tomorrow? Just winning it, but if it has to be perfect, I hope Pandev scores.

“Juric? You’ll see that he rises again. He’s always fighting. He knows how to fire his players up and the fans will help him.

“I think Genoa will make a great game, and if we win it, it’ll give their season an extraordinary jolt.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.