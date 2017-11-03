Nainggolan eyes European glory

By Football Italia staff

Radja Nainggolan believes Roma have what it takes to go all the way in the Champions League this season.

Roma are on the verge of the Champions League last 16 after winning three and drawing one of their group games to date, and their progress has allowed Nainggolan to ‘dream’.

“The Champions League is the dream of every lad that plays football,” the midfielder told UEFA’s official website.

“I’ve worked so hard and it’s a dream that’s come true for me. It’s a different atmosphere and a League in itself.

“Ultimately, it’s a short competition and you pay for your mistakes if you do badly, but we can also take so much satisfaction and this is what we have to try to do.

“We want to go as far as possible. Our group is difficult, and judging by how we’re going at the moment, we can go through, but we have to think about each game at a time.

“When I left Cagliari, I wanted to join a very important club. I could’ve joined so many other teams, but I waited until the right time because at the time, the President didn’t want to let me go so easily…

“I came here with the awareness that at a big team, you have to work hard. I’ve made myself available, now I have a beautiful relationship with the fans.

“I feel respected and always try to respect our shirt in every game.”

