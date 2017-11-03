Giampaolo: Fans deserve a gift

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo wants to give Sampdoria fans a ‘gift’ when they face Genoa in the Derby della Lanterna on Sunday.

Samp go into the clash sixth in Serie A, whereas Genoa are struggling near the bottom, but Giampaolo insisted differences would not come into play at Marassi.

“It’s a unique game that makes you feel alive and is like no other, so it should be treated as one,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“We know it’s a strongly-felt game for the fans and club, so we won’t betray our fans and neither our style of play.

“We mustn’t be affected by the nature of the match. It’s a race that game doesn’t allow us to drop off.

“We have to start strongly. We’re talking about the game of games: there’s no bigger gift for the fans than a win in this match.

“You’re not able to enjoy the derby when you’re involved in it: I’d like to watch it from the South Stand one day.

“It doesn’t matter where both teams are in the table for this game. Differences are irrelevant in the derby.

“We’re going on the pitch to win. If we’re branded favourites, we’ll take on this responsibility.

“Genoa’s position in the table doesn’t reflect how they’ve been playing. They’re squad is at a good level.

“We know we’re going to face a team that are worth more than the six points they’ve picked up so far.

“We went into the derby in a precarious position last season, and we know how it ended.

“Doubts? I skipped some training sessions and I have to recover! Jokes aside, everyone’s okay. I’ll choose my team tomorrow.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.