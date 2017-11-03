‘Cavani has Napoli return in mind’

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani would like to return to Napoli one day, according to his agent.

Cavani enjoyed three prolific seasons at Napoli before joining PSG in 2013, although the 30-year-old has made no secret of his desire to play for the Partenopei again before he hangs up his boots.

“He’s very happy, he’s about to write himself into PSG’s history and they’re top of the League,” Fernando Guglielmone told CalcioNapoli24.

“He’s putting in great performances, like against Bayern Munich. He managed to qualify for the World Cup, he has a winning mentality. There’s a reason why he’s one of the best in the world.

“Back to Napoli? He’s only thinking about PSG, but he’s always had this idea of returning to Napoli.

“It’s normal if he goes back one day. Football is like this, I can say ‘no’ now but ‘yes’ in a year’s time.

“Maybe President De Laurentiis will want him again, but now he’s happy to be in Paris.”

