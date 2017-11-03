Ghoulam ‘could return in 90 days’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have announced that defender Faouzi Ghoulam could be back training with their first team in “90 days”.

Ghoulam underwent surgery on damaged knee ligaments earlier on Friday, amidst fears that the left-back’s season was over.

However, a statement on Napoli’s official website reads: “Faouzi Ghoulam was operated this morning by Professor Mariani at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome for the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

“The operation was perfectly successful, and Ghoulam could be back working with the first team no earlier than 90 days.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.