Cuadrado: Benevento not easy

By Football Italia staff

Juan Cuadrado has urged Juventus not to become complacent when they face Benevento on Sunday. “No game is easy…”

Juve have won the last six Scudetti and are in the mix for a seventh title, while Benevento have lost all 11 of their games in Serie A to date this season, but Cuadrado made it clear the Stregoni would be no walk in the park.

“No game is easy, we have to get onto the pitch, with the awareness that when the referee blows his whistle, we’re at 0-0,” the winger told Premium Sport.

“We must have the right approach and try to win at all costs. The draw with Sporting CP? We were a bit sad after the game because if we won, we’d have been more relaxed, but there are some games that go a certain way.

“We gave everything we had to equalise and win, but we didn’t play with the right amount of substance.

“Still, it was an important point, everything still depends on us and we have to face all our matches with the right attitude.”

