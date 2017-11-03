Andre Silva: First goal will come

By Football Italia staff

Milan striker Andre Silva says he is confident that his first goal in Serie A “will come without too many more chances.”

Silva has scored six goals in eight Europa League appearances for Milan since his €38m arrival from Porto over the summer but none so far in top flight, yet the 22-year-old is keeping the faith.

“Joining Milan? When I received the call from my agent, I was very happy, I didn’t expect it,” he said in a Q&A.

“I accepted it immediately. I’m neither sorry nor sad [about the situation]. I’m just doing my job.

“It’s important for me to open my account in the League and look for more chances, but I’m confident the goal will come without too many more chances.

“Lone or second striker? Whether I’m alone or with a partner, it’s the same. The most important thing is to play.

“Comparisons? I like being original, I’m Andre Silva and I have my own features. From Milan’s history, I like Inzaghi, Shevchenko and Rui Costa.

“They’re the greats of [Milan’s] glorious era, but I grew up watching players like Cristiano Ronaldo.

“My funniest teammate is Antonelli. Out of football, I like to go to Milan to see things I haven’t already, but I also play at PlayStation at home.

“Donnarumma? He’s good but I’m better. The team I support? Milan. San Siro? It has special atmosphere, which I feel even when I’m on the bench. It was unique against Inter and Juventus.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.