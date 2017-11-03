Rummenigge: Ancelotti still my friend

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has revealed that he and Carlo Ancelotti are still ‘friends’, despite sacking the Italian.

A 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain sealed Ancelotti’s fate, with Rummenigge breaking news of the Coach’s dismissal to him personally, but the former Inter striker praised the 58-year-old for his grace.

“That Thursday afternoon, when we returned to Munich after the 3-0 defeat in Paris, there was that meeting with Ancelotti and it wasn’t pleasant,” he told Sky Sport Deutschland.

“At the end of the meeting, however, Ancelotti got up and said, ‘okay, you’re not my boss anymore, but you’re still my friend.’

“I think [friend] describes him very well. In fact, we continue to see each other.

Ancelotti’s reliance on Robert Lewandowski had been cited as one of the reasons behind his downfall at the Allianz Arena, but Rummenigge insisted the former Milan boss did not want any attacking reinforcements.

“We talked seriously about it, but ultimately the Coach said [Thomas] Muller could also play in that position, given he had become a world champion there,” concluded the German.

