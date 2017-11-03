Allan: City the best, Mario Rui…

By Football Italia staff

Allan claims Napoli “made the best team in Europe suffer” during their 4-2 defeat to Manchester City and is backing Mario Rui to replace Faouzi Ghoulam.

“We’re delighted that Ghoulam’s operation went well,” the midfielder told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“We hope he can recover calmly so he can go back to giving us a big hand. For now, we have faith in Mario Rui, who’s a great lad and a great player.

“The season has just begun and we’re going game by game. We’ll see in May: if we’re still up there then we’ll talk about it, but for now, we’re thinking about Chievo.

"We played against Manchester City and showed that we can take on any team. For many spells in the game, we managed to get on top of them, and that means we’re on par with the top teams in Europe.

“I think Manchester City are the best team in Europe as of today, which maes our performance against them even more impressive.

“We made them suffer on several occasions and deserved a positive result. It’s a pity, but we believe in qualifying and we want to win our last two games.

“After that, we’ll see what the other results will be. Napoli deserve the Champions League for what they’ve shown on the pitch.

“We’re expecting a tough match in Verona as Chievo are a quality and well-drilled team.

“We’re very focused on the game and we’re going for the three points to stay at the top.

“The fans? I ask them to stay close to us because we’ll give everything for this shirt.”

