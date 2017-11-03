NEWS
Friday November 3 2017
Agent: ‘Giaccherini won’t play full-back’
By Football Italia staff

Emanuele Giaccherini’s agent says his client won’t deputise for Faouzi Ghoulam at Napoli - “I see him more as a false-nine”.

The Italian international is known for his versatility, and has played at wing-back previously in his career.

With Faouzi Ghoulam out for at least three months with a cruciate ligament injury, it has been suggested the former Juventus man could deputise, but his representative envisions a different role.

“Napoli are lucky to have Mario Rui,” Furio Valcareggi said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“Like Giaccherini and [Marko] Rog, it’s a luxury to have him on the bench. Giaccherini doesn’t have the pace to play at full-back, I see him more as a false-nine because he’s someone who can really crack it from 16 metres.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?
Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies