Emanuele Giaccherini’s agent says his client won’t deputise for Faouzi Ghoulam at Napoli - “I see him more as a false-nine”.
The Italian international is known for his versatility, and has played at wing-back previously in his career.
With Faouzi Ghoulam out for at least three months with a cruciate ligament injury, it has been suggested the former Juventus man could deputise, but his representative envisions a different role.
“Napoli are lucky to have Mario Rui,” Furio Valcareggi said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.
“Like Giaccherini and [Marko] Rog, it’s a luxury to have him on the bench. Giaccherini doesn’t have the pace to play at full-back, I see him more as a false-nine because he’s someone who can really crack it from 16 metres.”