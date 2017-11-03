Agent: ‘Giaccherini won’t play full-back’

By Football Italia staff

Emanuele Giaccherini’s agent says his client won’t deputise for Faouzi Ghoulam at Napoli - “I see him more as a false-nine”.

The Italian international is known for his versatility, and has played at wing-back previously in his career.

With Faouzi Ghoulam out for at least three months with a cruciate ligament injury, it has been suggested the former Juventus man could deputise, but his representative envisions a different role.

“Napoli are lucky to have Mario Rui,” Furio Valcareggi said on Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“Like Giaccherini and [Marko] Rog, it’s a luxury to have him on the bench. Giaccherini doesn’t have the pace to play at full-back, I see him more as a false-nine because he’s someone who can really crack it from 16 metres.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.