Perotti: ‘EDF is different’

By Football Italia staff

Roma winger Diego Perotti explains the differences between Luciano Spalletti and Eusebio Di Francesco - “before we changed formation during the season”.

The former Sassuolo boss took over the Giallorossi this summer, as Spalletti moved to Inter at the end of his contract.

“We have another way of working, since the pre-season training camp he’s worked on our style of play, inculcating his ideas,” Perotti explained to Sky.

“Before we would change formation during the season, but Di Francesco always wants to base things on his 4-3-3, he wants to see us play between the lines.

“For me as a winger, he asks me to throw myself in and take the ball between the lines, which I didn’t do before.

“He wants the team to be compact, we all have to be involved.”

Looking for betting predictions for all Serie A games?

Sign up to StrataBet and make more informed bets.